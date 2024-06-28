Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.95 and a 200 day moving average of $508.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

