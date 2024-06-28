Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Emily Ho Sells 3,845 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $133.86 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 54.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

