Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.