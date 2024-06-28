Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84. General Electric has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

