Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 331,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

