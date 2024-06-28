Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $340.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

