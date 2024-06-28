St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

