Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 506 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 123.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 499,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,589,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.75, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

