Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 7,427 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

