Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

