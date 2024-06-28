Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of ATUUF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.
About Tenaz Energy
