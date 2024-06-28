Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATUUF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

