The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

