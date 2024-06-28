The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

