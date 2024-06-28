The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $341.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.59. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

