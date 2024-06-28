The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Constitution Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $17,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

