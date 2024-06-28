The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

