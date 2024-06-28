TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.56 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
