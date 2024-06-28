Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $223.47 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

