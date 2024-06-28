Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,592,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,222,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGLT stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

