Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 65.7% in June

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

