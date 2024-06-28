Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.