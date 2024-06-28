Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.