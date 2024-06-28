Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0531 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $11,732.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,626.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00652372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00120738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00270615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075148 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,697,972 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.