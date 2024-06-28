Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 16,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $266.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.41.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

