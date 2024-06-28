Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Visa by 14,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of V opened at $266.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.41.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.