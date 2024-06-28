Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 435 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.
WOSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470 ($5.96).
View Our Latest Report on WOSG
Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- About the Markup Calculator
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.