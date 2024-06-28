Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 435 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

WOSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470 ($5.96).

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 422 ($5.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 959.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 789 ($10.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

