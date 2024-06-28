Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,222 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 159.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 19.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Accenture by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 64.9% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $303.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.69 and a 200 day moving average of $336.65. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.