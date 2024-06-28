Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.