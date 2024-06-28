Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 51,550 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

