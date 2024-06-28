Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 6,822 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

