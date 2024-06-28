Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
