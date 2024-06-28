Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.