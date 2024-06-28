Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

