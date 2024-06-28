Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 12,922 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

