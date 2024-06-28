Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 6,172 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

