Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,030. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

