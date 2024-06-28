Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 79,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

