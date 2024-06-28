Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in RTX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

