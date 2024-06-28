Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $2,263,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 40.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.20 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

