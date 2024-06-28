Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.