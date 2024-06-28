Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $578.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.83 and a 200-day moving average of $514.97. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

