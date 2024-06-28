Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.58% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

