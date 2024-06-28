Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $467.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.