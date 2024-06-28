Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $504.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

