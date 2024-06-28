Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $313.94 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.05 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

