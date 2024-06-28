Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

CB opened at $262.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.