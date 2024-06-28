Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

