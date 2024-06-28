Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $88.82 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $89.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

