Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

VRTX opened at $472.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.06. The company has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

