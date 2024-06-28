Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after buying an additional 582,123 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

