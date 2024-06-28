Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHA opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

